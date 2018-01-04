London stocks edged higher in early trade on Thursday, tracking strength in the US and Asia as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK services sector, although retailers were under the cosh following a profit warning from Debenhams. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,684.34, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1244 and 0.1% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3523. Sentiment was underpinned by positive sessions in the US and Asia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose above 2,700 ...

