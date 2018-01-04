Solid growth shown by Sopheon in its interim report card back in August carried over into the final quarter of its trading year, with the group announcing on Thursday that it was expecting revenues and pre-tax profits to come in ahead of market expectations. For the year ended 31 December, the software and services provider noted that subject to year-end financial close and audit processes, early indications were that it was like to exceed its targets for the full year as continued building of ...

