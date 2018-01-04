Alligator Bioscience to Present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4,2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immunotherapies, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase conference held 8-10 January, 2018 in San Francisco, US.

Chief Executive Officer Per Norlén will give an update on the company's clinical stage project ADC-1013, out-licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc., as well as the near-clinical bispecific antibody ATOR-1015 and the preclinical projects ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1017.

The presentation will take place on 8 January, at 10:30 a.m. PST /8 Jan 7:30 p.m. CET. The audio and slide presentation will be webcasted live and can be accessed via the Alligator web site. To access the presentation, live and replay, please go tohttps://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1175723&tp_key=101995f0f8.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immunotherapies. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical therapeutic antibodies (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

