HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 49th edition of Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter kicks off on 15-18 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Featuring some 1,400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, the fair will showcase the latest fashion designs, global brand collections, garments, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories.Under the theme "New-World Explorers," this year's Hong Kong Fashion Week features more than 20 exciting events, including fashion parades and presentations, seminars, as well as a buyer forum and networking reception.New "Corporate Fashion and Uniforms" zoneResponding to growing demand for workplace uniforms, the fair this year will introduce the new "Corporate Fashion and Uniforms" zone. A fashion parade and a related seminar will also be organised, with representatives from the garment, construction and fashion design industry invited to offer a multifaceted view on new growth opportunities in the uniform market.Another new zone, the World of Fashion Accessories, features the latest designs in bags, footwear, legging & socks, gloves, scarves and shawls. Other thematic zones include the Fashionable Sportswear and Urban Clothing zones, which return after their successful debut last year; and the International Fashion Designers' Showcase, which features fashion design talents from around the globe. The fair also welcomes new exhibitors from Malaysia, while group pavilions from the Chinese mainland, India, Indonesia, Japan and Pakistan will also be featured at the event.Celine Dion 2018 SS Accessory Collection makes its Asia-Pacific debutHong Kong exhibitor Innee-Sedona International Ltd will showcase a range of fashion accessory collections from the Celine Dion brand. Last year, the company was appointed the sole Asia-Pacific distributor of products from the brand curated by the singer and celebrity. In 2017, Celine Dion partnered with the Canadian The Bugatti Group to launch her eponymous label, which includes handbags, luggage and other fashion accessories. Each piece reflects Celine Dion's preferences, lifestyle and attention to detail combined with quality and craftsmanship. The brand's 2018 SS collection will make its Asia-Pacific debut at Hong Kong Fashion Week, showcasing a range of products including handbags, luggage and small leather accessories.Other featured products at the fair include: the Japanese company Avenir International Co, Ltd's children's wear, featuring tweed fabric made by well-known British brand Linton; the Hong Kong exhibitor Antonhill Co Ltd's chef's uniform, which is 80 per cent stain-resistant and breathable; Hong Kong exhibitor Heltex Ltd's eco cashmere collection, made from undyed and unbleached cashmere; as well as a new textile product featuring temperature-control functions, jointly developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) and the Institute of Textiles and Clothing of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, suitable for both general apparel and specialised medical applications.Unique fashion show "FASHIONALLY Presentation"More than 10 fashion parades and presentations will be staged during the four-day fair, including "FASHIONALLY Presentation," launched for the first time by the Hong Kong fashion website FASHIONALLY.com. Unlike conventional runway shows, the unique presentation will showcase the design concepts and 2018 FW works of local fashion designers Derek Chan, Aries Sin and Mim Mak, in the form of storytelling set in a theatre-like stage. The stage design, props and story sequence of the FASHIONALLY Presentations are all orchestrated by the designers themselves.On the first day of the fair, FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #11 will present the 2018 FW Women's Wear collections of YEUNG CHIN, phenotypsetter (designer: Jane Ng), 112 mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong) and KEVIN HO. Two local creative units, The Spring is Here and Start from Zero, will hold workshops on making Japanese moss balls, otherwise known as kokedama, brooches and wooden tool boxes. The DIY workshops aim to promote the message of nurturing young fashion talents through the use of raw materials. For enrolment details, please refer to FASHIONALLY Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/fashionally/)Seminars on market trends and industry developmentsA series of seminars and forums will be held during the four-day fair, where industry professionals will offer insights and share the latest market information. Leading international fashion forecaster Fashion Snoops will present its latest forecast and analysis on men's and women's wear for SS2019. Other seminars will discuss issues such as cleaner production, footwear design and innovation. A networking reception will be held on the first day of the fair, providing the industry with networking opportunities.YDC 2018 opens for applicationApart from FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #11 and the FASHIONALLY Presentation, FASHIONALLY Street (Hall 1C) will also showcase the latest works of local designers participating in this year's Fashion Week. The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), a springboard for unearthing local design talent, will be held during CENTRESTAGE in September. Applications will open on 15 January (http://fashionally.com/ydc_application).New measures to enhance buyers' sourcing experiencesWith the growing prevalence of mobile communication, the HKTDC will launch the e-Badge initiative at this year's Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter. Buyers can download the environmentally friendly e-Badge from the mobile app HKTDC Marketplace, to access exhibitors and fair information and enjoy a more convenient and comprehensive fair experience.Fair Websites:Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter: hkfashionweekfw.hktdc.comHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): http://www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/aboutOther Downloads:FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #11 Fashion Parade and FASHIONALLY PRESENTATION http://bit.ly/2CDKtCiPhoto Download Link: http://bit.ly/2E5xVj4About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.