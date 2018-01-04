The Future of Smart Hospitals: Key Take-aways For Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals And Life Sciences, Health It, Internal Logistics, And Facilities Management

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of Smart Hospitals" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study covers the market imperative for moving toward smart solutions and hospitals, the very definition of a smart hospital along with its framework, the difference between a digital hospital and a smart hospital, profiles of select smart hospitals across the world, and the three areas a smart hospital must cover, such as operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient centricity.

The entire industry has probably heard the term of Smart Hospitals' or the Intelligent Hospitals'. However, only a few truly understand the concept, as there is plenty of ambiguity around the term, with each stakeholder defining it in a way that relates to themselves and their services.

Some even confuse a digital hospital to a smart hospital. However, an all-encompassing approach, which defines every element of the concept is lacking. Application of the concept is also a challenge - very few hospitals have the financial resources to implement all the smart solutions necessary to become a smart hospital.



However, there are strategies that can enable implementation of smart solutions in a piecemeal approach to become smart. Indeed, a majority of existing global hospitals already have or are likely to implement smart solutions. A few smart hospital projects do exist already and are spread across the globe. Additionally, a majority of the new hospital projects (brownfield and greenfield ventures) in the hotspot areas of Canada, Nordic regions, and Australia are likely to be full-scale smart hospital projects.



Without a doubt, smart hospitals will have a major impact on global healthcare systems. Hospital expenditures account for the largest share of healthcare expenditures, and as global economies struggle to reduce overall expenditures on health, smart hospitals will prove to be an effective tool to achieve that target. Additionally, smart hospital approaches enable better quality of care with personalized approaches and reduced medical errors to achieve better patient outcomes. To cater to the trend of consumerization in healthcare, smart hospitals employ a patient-centric approach to ensure patient experience is optimal, allowing for better revenue generation.



Additionally, it offers key takeaways for the industries serving smart hospitals - medical devices, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, health IT, internal logistics, and even facilities management and also provides select growth opportunities for vendors to capitalize on. It also highlights the challenges faced in achieving the smart hospital vision, while providing some strategic insight into how these could be alleviated.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Defining Smart Hospitals

Smart Hospital Impact on Healthcare Industry

Key Findings

The Smart Hospital Framework

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. Background

Healthcare Transformation Impact on Hospitals

Hospitals Facing Increasing Pressure to Adapt or Close

Digitization and Trends Impacting Hospitals

Digital Health Has Long-term Healthcare Implications

Smart Healthcare in Smart Cities

3. Market Overview

Industry Perspective on Smart Hospitals

Defining Smart Hospitals

Is A Digital Hospital The Same As A Smart Hospital?

Digital - Smart Hospital

What Smart Hospitals Do Different Than Digital Ones

The Smart Hospital Concept Overview

The Smart Hospital Framework

4. Regional Trends

Regional Readiness for Smart Hospital Adoption

Regional Readiness for Smart Hospitals - Benchmarking Framework Explained

Smart Hospital Hotspots Around the World

Humber River Hospital

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Medical Center Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital

Prince Court Medical Centre

Farrer Park Hospital

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

Bundang Hospital Royal Adelaide Hospital

St Stephen Hospital

5. Operational Efficiency

Operational Efficiency Areas

Facilities - Requisite Features of BAS

Facilities - Why BAS is Integral to Future of Smart Hospitals

Facilities - BAS Case Study

Facilities - Asset Maintenance and Management

Facilities - Network Infrastructure

Logistics - Mobile Asset Tracking

Logistics - Mobile Asset Tracking Case Study

Logistics - Medical Supplies Inventory Control

Logistics - Medical Supplies Inventory Control Use Cases

Logistics - Hospital Pharmacy Operations

Logistics - Pharmacy Operations Case Study

Other Logistics - Smart Hospital Use Cases

People Flow Systems

Enterprise-wide Patient Flow Case Study

Cath Lab Managed Services

Other Operational Considerations

6. Clinical Excellence

Personnel - Nurses

Personnel - Doctors

Clinical Areas in a Smart Hospital

Departments - Emergency

Departments - Surgery and Operating Room

Departments - Radiology

Departments - Intensive Care

Code Blue Events Reduction Case Study

Hospital-wide Initiatives

Clinical Excellence Beyond Hospital Walls

Patient Outcomes and Transitions

Remote Patient Monitoring Case Study

Post-discharge Care Model

Population Health Case Study

Primary Care Services Case Study

7. Patient Centricity

Patient Centricity Concept Overview

Features and Use Cases of Smart Patient Rooms

Patient-Centric Hospital Services

Technology Initiatives Addressing Patient Centricity

Hospital Design Features

Patient Experience Feedback Case Study

Noise Reduction Case Study

8. Industry Takeaways

Key Takeaways for the Medical Device Sector

Key Takeaways for the Pharmaceuticals Sector

Key Takeaways for the Health IT Sector

Key Takeaways for the Hospital Logistics Sector

Key Takeaways for the Facilities Management Sector

9. Growth Opportunities

Hospital Business Challenges Quantified - US Perspective

Sub- $5 Billion Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities $5+ Billion Growth Opportunities

Challenges for the Smart Hospital Vision

Smart Hospitals Implementation Roadmap

Emerging ICT Vendor Strategies to Support Smart Hospitals

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Smart Hospital Projects Across the World

Growth Opportunity Definitions

Logistics - Pharmacy Operations Case Study

Learn More - Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



Farrer Park Hospital

Humber River Hospital

Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital

Prince Court Medical Centre

Royal Adelaide Hospital

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

Bundang Hospital St Stephen Hospital

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skn7vh/the_future_of?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716