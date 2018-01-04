The Future of Smart Hospitals: Key Take-aways For Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals And Life Sciences, Health It, Internal Logistics, And Facilities Management

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This study covers the market imperative for moving toward smart solutions and hospitals, the very definition of a smart hospital along with its framework, the difference between a digital hospital and a smart hospital, profiles of select smart hospitals across the world, and the three areas a smart hospital must cover, such as operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient centricity.
The entire industry has probably heard the term of Smart Hospitals' or the Intelligent Hospitals'. However, only a few truly understand the concept, as there is plenty of ambiguity around the term, with each stakeholder defining it in a way that relates to themselves and their services.
Some even confuse a digital hospital to a smart hospital. However, an all-encompassing approach, which defines every element of the concept is lacking. Application of the concept is also a challenge - very few hospitals have the financial resources to implement all the smart solutions necessary to become a smart hospital.
However, there are strategies that can enable implementation of smart solutions in a piecemeal approach to become smart. Indeed, a majority of existing global hospitals already have or are likely to implement smart solutions. A few smart hospital projects do exist already and are spread across the globe. Additionally, a majority of the new hospital projects (brownfield and greenfield ventures) in the hotspot areas of Canada, Nordic regions, and Australia are likely to be full-scale smart hospital projects.
Without a doubt, smart hospitals will have a major impact on global healthcare systems. Hospital expenditures account for the largest share of healthcare expenditures, and as global economies struggle to reduce overall expenditures on health, smart hospitals will prove to be an effective tool to achieve that target. Additionally, smart hospital approaches enable better quality of care with personalized approaches and reduced medical errors to achieve better patient outcomes. To cater to the trend of consumerization in healthcare, smart hospitals employ a patient-centric approach to ensure patient experience is optimal, allowing for better revenue generation.
Additionally, it offers key takeaways for the industries serving smart hospitals - medical devices, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, health IT, internal logistics, and even facilities management and also provides select growth opportunities for vendors to capitalize on. It also highlights the challenges faced in achieving the smart hospital vision, while providing some strategic insight into how these could be alleviated.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Defining Smart Hospitals
- Smart Hospital Impact on Healthcare Industry
- Key Findings
- The Smart Hospital Framework
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. Background
- Healthcare Transformation Impact on Hospitals
- Hospitals Facing Increasing Pressure to Adapt or Close
- Digitization and Trends Impacting Hospitals
- Digital Health Has Long-term Healthcare Implications
- Smart Healthcare in Smart Cities
3. Market Overview
- Industry Perspective on Smart Hospitals
- Defining Smart Hospitals
- Is A Digital Hospital The Same As A Smart Hospital?
- Digital - Smart Hospital
- What Smart Hospitals Do Different Than Digital Ones
- The Smart Hospital Concept Overview
- The Smart Hospital Framework
4. Regional Trends
- Regional Readiness for Smart Hospital Adoption
- Regional Readiness for Smart Hospitals - Benchmarking Framework Explained
- Smart Hospital Hotspots Around the World
- Humber River Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Farrer Park Hospital
- Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
- St Stephen Hospital
5. Operational Efficiency
- Operational Efficiency Areas
- Facilities - Requisite Features of BAS
- Facilities - Why BAS is Integral to Future of Smart Hospitals
- Facilities - BAS Case Study
- Facilities - Asset Maintenance and Management
- Facilities - Network Infrastructure
- Logistics - Mobile Asset Tracking
- Logistics - Mobile Asset Tracking Case Study
- Logistics - Medical Supplies Inventory Control
- Logistics - Medical Supplies Inventory Control Use Cases
- Logistics - Hospital Pharmacy Operations
- Logistics - Pharmacy Operations Case Study
- Other Logistics - Smart Hospital Use Cases
- People Flow Systems
- Enterprise-wide Patient Flow Case Study
- Cath Lab Managed Services
- Other Operational Considerations
6. Clinical Excellence
- Personnel - Nurses
- Personnel - Doctors
- Clinical Areas in a Smart Hospital
- Departments - Emergency
- Departments - Surgery and Operating Room
- Departments - Radiology
- Departments - Intensive Care
- Code Blue Events Reduction Case Study
- Hospital-wide Initiatives
- Clinical Excellence Beyond Hospital Walls
- Patient Outcomes and Transitions
- Remote Patient Monitoring Case Study
- Post-discharge Care Model
- Population Health Case Study
- Primary Care Services Case Study
7. Patient Centricity
- Patient Centricity Concept Overview
- Features and Use Cases of Smart Patient Rooms
- Patient-Centric Hospital Services
- Technology Initiatives Addressing Patient Centricity
- Hospital Design Features
- Patient Experience Feedback Case Study
- Noise Reduction Case Study
8. Industry Takeaways
- Key Takeaways for the Medical Device Sector
- Key Takeaways for the Pharmaceuticals Sector
- Key Takeaways for the Health IT Sector
- Key Takeaways for the Hospital Logistics Sector
- Key Takeaways for the Facilities Management Sector
9. Growth Opportunities
- Hospital Business Challenges Quantified - US Perspective
- Sub-$5 Billion Growth Opportunities
- $5+ Billion Growth Opportunities
- Challenges for the Smart Hospital Vision
- Smart Hospitals Implementation Roadmap
- Emerging ICT Vendor Strategies to Support Smart Hospitals
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Smart Hospital Projects Across the World
- Growth Opportunity Definitions
- Learn More - Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Farrer Park Hospital
- Humber River Hospital
- Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
- Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
- St Stephen Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
