PR Newswire
London, January 4
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 03-January-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.81p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 03-January-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|76.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|77.50p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP28.15m
|Borrowing Level:
|19%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---