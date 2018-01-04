Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5.10% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive ignition coil market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

One trend in the market is a growing demand for pencil ignition coil due to its compact size and compatibility. A pencil ignition coil uses full electronic ignition and is attached directly to the spark plug. With this arrangement, a high voltage pulse is generated directly at the spark plug. The advantage of using a pencil ignition coil is there is no cable loss. Its compact design is compatible with almost all engines.



According to the report, one driver in the market is impact of Volkswagen emissions scandal on diesel vehicle sales. The Volkswagen emissions scandal of 2015, also known as dieselgate, had a significant impact on passenger car diesel market in the US. Volkswagen had intentionally programmed the turbocharger direct injection (TDI) diesel engines to some activate emission controls during the laboratory emissions test to comply with US standards. However, these standards were not met in real-world conditions. The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) released a notice to Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act in 2016.



Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing need for compact ignition coils due to engine downsizing. Engine downsizing is the process of integrating a smaller engine in a vehicle that can deliver the equivalent power of a larger engine by using technologies such as a turbocharger or supercharger and direct injection technology. This is carried out by reducing the capacity of the engine and the number of cylinders. Engine downsizing is becoming increasingly important as it helps improve the fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. A smaller engine capacity helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, making it more light and agile. Static and dynamic downsizing has been considered a contemporary trend in the development of combustion engines.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Internal combustion engine

Ignition coil: Introduction

Ignition coil: Working principle

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Global automotive ignition coil market by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Global automotive ignition coil market for passenger cars

Global automotive ignition coil market for commercial vehicles

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size & forecast

Americas - Market size & forecast

EMEA - Market size & forecast

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Federal-Mogul

DENSO

PART 13: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Federal-Mogul

DENSO

Stard Motor Products

NGK Spark Plugs

ZF Friedrichshafen

Prenco Progress & Engineerin

