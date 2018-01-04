Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-01-04 / 11:22

BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) as per § 87 para. 1 BörseG German:

https://www.buwog.com/de/media/download/1219754 English:

https://www.buwog.com/en/media/download/1219755



Language: English

Company: BUWOG AG

Hietzinger Kai 131

1130 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.buwog.com



