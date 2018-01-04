Global Two-wheeler Wiring Harness Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 10.41% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the global two-wheeler wiring harness market is a growing usage of water-proof wiring harnesses. The unsealed connectors of wiring harness were widely used in the two-wheelers as it helps in transmitting the electric signals either from the power source to the electronic equipment or connects the internal controls of a machine. As the unsealed connectors are prone to damage and failure such as terminal issues and corrosion of wires, the OEMs and the two-wheeler manufacturers are shifting from the usage of unsealed connectors to the air-tight sealed connectors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing two-wheeler market in developing countries. Two-wheelers are used for personal transport, as they are affordable, easy to maintain, convenient, occupies less space, and are easy to park. The commuter and the mid-segment two-wheelers are mainly used as alternatives to walking and short distance commute. They are very popular in the growing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. India is the largest market for two-wheelers, followed by China and Indonesia. APAC constitutes the major share of two-wheeler market, and it is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period. In 2016, India dominated the two-wheelers market with 17.7 million two-wheeler units sold, followed by China with 16.8 million two-wheelers units sold.

Furthermore, the report states that one challenge in the market is consolidation of ECUs to reduce wiring harness in two-wheelers. ECU is a very costly device as it incorporates an array of advanced sensors to collect data from the engine and connected equipment. The availability of multicore system-on-chip (SoC) has resulted in rapid advancement in processing power of ECU in vehicles. This will lead to consolidation of ECUs in a two-wheeler to a central SoC. As a result, there will be reduction in the amount of wiring harnesses requirement per vehicle as several ECUs will be replaced by a single SoC. Today, two-wheelers technologies are heading toward mechatronics as sensors are being used as hardware for these technologies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Five forces analysis

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Premium segment - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Mid-segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Commuter segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor overview

Delphi Automotive

LEONI

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Samvardhana Motherson

Furukawa Electric

