AIM-listed Sirius Real Estate has bought a business park in Krefeld, Germany, for 9.2m including acquisition costs. The business park, which was acquired at a 6.7% EPRA net initial yield, is the third site Sirius has bought in Krefeld. It comprises 10,398 sqm of modern, quality office and warehouse space, with occupancy of 72% and annualised rental income of 0.7m. Chief executive Andrew Coombs said: " Krefeld is one of the markets we know extremely well in Germany and we are confident of adding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...