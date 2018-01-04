AIM-listed Scientific Digital Imaging said on Thursday that it is in negotiations regarding a potential small bolt-on acquisition to complement its existing Atik Cameras brand. The company, which focuses on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use by the life science, healthcare, astronomy, consumer manufacturing and art conservation markets, said the potential deal envisages the acquisition of the trade and certain assets and brand names of Quantum Scientific ...

