AIM-listed luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank confirmed on Thursday that the impact of the machine fire at its Loughborough wallpaper factor in the current financial year is expected to be less than £500,000. Repair of the damaged embossing machine is progressing and it is expected to be back in production during the first quarter of the company's new financial year ending 31 January 2019. The machine is one of six production lines at the factory, with the other five lines ...

