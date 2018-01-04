Lawyers representing Donald Trump have issued former chief strategist Steve Bannon a cease-and-desist notice, accusing him of having violated a non-disclosure agreement when speaking to author Michael Wolff. Wolff's forthcoming tell-all book has Bannon saying that the Trump campaign was shocked and horrified by its election win, leading his wife, Melania, to break down in tears on election night, that the new president found the White House to be "vexing and even a little scary", and that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...