World Carbon Black Data Book 2018: Overview of the $10 Billion Global Market for Carbon Black, a Reinforcing Filler and Pigment Used Mainly in the Rubber, Plastics, Paint, and Ink Industries

The "Carbon Black World Data Book 2018" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Carbon Black World Data Book is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. Published annually and updated quarterly, the report provides extensive proprietary data on carbon black capacity, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, market share, and pricing.



The report includes these components:

Annual Report

Comprehensive Spreadsheet of all Data

Quarterly Updates

Monthly Price Report

Special Topic Reports

Annual Report:

The Carbon Black World Data Book 2017 provides an up-to-date overview of the $10 billion global market for carbon black, a reinforcing filler and pigment used mainly in the rubber, plastics, paint, and ink industries. The report provides detailed coverage for 26 leading countries, as well as demand for 16 smaller national markets. Historical data are provided for all years from 2006 through 2016, with forecasts for all years from 2017 through 2021, as well as 2026. Data provided for each country and region include carbon black capacity by company and plant, capacity utilization, production, imports, exports, demand, markets (passenger tires, truck/bus tires, other tires, non-tire rubber, and specialty applications) and grades (tread, carcass, and other), as well as average pricing and total market value.



Comprehensive Spreadsheet:

The subscription includes an Excel spreadsheet that includes all of the report's statistical data as well as substantial additional data. Data sets provided include:

Carbon black capacity by plant, company, region, and country

Recent capacity expansions and plant closures, as well as status updates for future expansions, including their effect on capacity

Company sales and market share in US dollars for North America , South America , European Union, Eastern Europe , Asia ( China , India , and Japan ), and Africa /Mideast

, , European Union, , ( , , and ), and /Mideast A comprehensive listing of recent & proposed tire plant capacity expansions including company, location, tire types, budget, and ramp-up schedule

Motor vehicle production and motor vehicles in use by region & major country

Quarterly Updates:

The subscription includes three issues of the Carbon Black Quarterly Update, published in November 2017, and January 2018, and April 2018. The quarterly report updates global supply and demand, industry news, and capacity developments.



Monthly Price Report:

The subscription includes the Carbon Black Price Report, a monthly update of prices for major carbon black grades for the United States, the European Union, Brazil, and China. Subscribers to the 2017 report will receive monthly pricing updates through May 2018.



Special Topic Reports:

The subscription period will include several Special Topic reports based on client requests. One recent report provided an in-depth analysis of the current supply/demand situation in the United States.



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rlldvx/world_carbon?w=5





