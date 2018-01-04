sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, January 4

4 January 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Change

The Company announces that Mrs Sarah Evans is stepping down as a non-executive director with immediate effect due to health reasons. Mrs Jane Le Maitre, an independent non-executive director, will assume the responsibility of Chairman of the Audit Committee following Mrs Evans' retirement.

The Company would like to thank Mrs Evans for her valuable contribution during her tenure on the Board.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

© 2018 PR Newswire