Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

London, January 4
4 January 2018
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company')
Directorate Change
The Company announces that Mrs Sarah Evans is stepping down as a non-executive director with immediate effect due to health reasons. Mrs Jane Le Maitre, an independent non-executive director, will assume the responsibility of Chairman of the Audit Committee following Mrs Evans' retirement.
The Company would like to thank Mrs Evans for her valuable contribution during her tenure on the Board.
