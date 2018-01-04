sprite-preloader
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.01.2018 | 12:23
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank11.04
Lukoil8.88
OTP Bank5.09
Garanti Bank3.97
Novatek3.54
Tatneft Pao3.50
Koc3.43
Mail.ru2.96
CCC2.90
National Bank of Greece2.90

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2017 was as follows:

Russia59.35
Poland14.13
Turkey12.30
Hungary5.76
Romania4.06
Greece3.17
Czech rep3.06
Other European2.28
Cash & Equivalents-4.11

