Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2017
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.04
|Lukoil
|8.88
|OTP Bank
|5.09
|Garanti Bank
|3.97
|Novatek
|3.54
|Tatneft Pao
|3.50
|Koc
|3.43
|Mail.ru
|2.96
|CCC
|2.90
|National Bank of Greece
|2.90
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|59.35
|Poland
|14.13
|Turkey
|12.30
|Hungary
|5.76
|Romania
|4.06
|Greece
|3.17
|Czech rep
|3.06
|Other European
|2.28
|Cash & Equivalents
|-4.11