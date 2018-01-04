sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2018 | 12:28
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.5%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.9%
China Everbright Intl.4.9%
SSE PLC4.6%
Huaneng Renewables4.1%
Avangrid4.0%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.9%
Atlantia3.7%
DP World3.7%
Saeta Yield3.1%
Brookfield Renewable Partners3.0%
ACEA2.9%
Pennon Group2.8%
Enbridge2.8%
Edison International2.7%
Atlantica Yield2.6%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Pattern Energy Group2.5%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.5%

At close of business on 31 December 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity15.5%
Multi Utilities18.3%
Renewable Energy29.6%
Water & Waste13.1%
Gas11.3%
Ports3.7%
Toll roads3.7%
Telecoms infrastructure2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America30.8%
China14.9%
Latin America12.4%
United Kingdom7.4%
Global4.8%
India4.4%
Europe (excluding UK)9.7%
Eastern Europe3.8%
Asia (excluding China)6.0%
Middle East3.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100.0%

© 2018 PR Newswire