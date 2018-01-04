Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.5%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.9%
|SSE PLC
|4.6%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.1%
|Avangrid
|4.0%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|4.0%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.9%
|Atlantia
|3.7%
|DP World
|3.7%
|Saeta Yield
|3.1%
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|3.0%
|ACEA
|2.9%
|Pennon Group
|2.8%
|Enbridge
|2.8%
|Edison International
|2.7%
|Atlantica Yield
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.5%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|2.5%
At close of business on 31 December 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|15.5%
|Multi Utilities
|18.3%
|Renewable Energy
|29.6%
|Water & Waste
|13.1%
|Gas
|11.3%
|Ports
|3.7%
|Toll roads
|3.7%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.1%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|30.8%
|China
|14.9%
|Latin America
|12.4%
|United Kingdom
|7.4%
|Global
|4.8%
|India
|4.4%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|9.7%
|Eastern Europe
|3.8%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.0%
|Middle East
|3.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.1%
|100.0%