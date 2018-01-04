Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.5% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.9% China Everbright Intl. 4.9% SSE PLC 4.6% Huaneng Renewables 4.1% Avangrid 4.0% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.0% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.9% Atlantia 3.7% DP World 3.7% Saeta Yield 3.1% Brookfield Renewable Partners 3.0% ACEA 2.9% Pennon Group 2.8% Enbridge 2.8% Edison International 2.7% Atlantica Yield 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.6% Pattern Energy Group 2.5% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.5%

At close of business on 31 December 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £56.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 15.5% Multi Utilities 18.3% Renewable Energy 29.6% Water & Waste 13.1% Gas 11.3% Ports 3.7% Toll roads 3.7% Telecoms infrastructure 2.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.1% 100.0%