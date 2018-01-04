Future of the Global Online Freight Services Market to 2025: Digital Technologies and New Business Models Emerging as an Important Disruptor

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The study covers a timeline from the evolution of online freight services in the late 2000s through the current scenario to forecast until 2025.
The aim of the study is to research, analyze, and forecast the trends of the global online freight services market and its impact on the logistics industry.
The advent of the recent developments in the field of technologies such as Big Data and analytics, cloud platforms, and artificial intelligence, among others, has given rise to new marketplaces within the logistics market, including, online freight services. Providers of online freight services, including both traditional logistics service providers (LSPs) and logistics start-ups, leverage digital technologies to visualize, identify, track, and address the inefficiencies in the logistics value chain by offering Web or app-based innovative solutions. Logistics start-ups offer innovative service offerings in freight transportation, warehousing, distribution, and delivery services relating to e-Commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, freight and supply chain solutions, and warehouse aggregation.
Anticipating potential disruptions in the market, the leading traditional LSPs are increasingly focusing on the development of innovative online service offerings with the support of in-house technology tools and human resources. With the influx of a large number of new entrants, the focus will gradually shift to service differentiation to deliver deeper insights, wider data capture across the value chain, and faster services at cheaper prices.
With a comprehensive view of the global online freight services market, the study takes the reader through the evolution of the market, the technology enablers that play a crucial role in the disruption, the major categories of online freight service providers - the digital disruptors, an in-depth analysis of the digital disruptor categories, and detailed profiles of the major companies.
Objectives:
- Provide a strategic overview of the global online freight services market
- Offer an overview of the key technology trends and identify important market drivers and restraints
- Analyze the current and future online freight services market by type of service
- Develop an actionable set of key conclusions and recommendations for LSPs to enter the market and grow
Key Questions Answered:
- What constitutes online freight services? What are the emerging business segments?
- What are the key trends driving the growth of online freight services? Which traditional logistics segments are likely to be affected by these new segments?
- How have online freight services evolved in the past decade? What is the expected route of transformation over the next few years?
- What are the consequential service offerings and business models of online freight services?
- How will the competitive dynamics change in the next few years? What impact will the disruption have on the overall logistics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Online Freight Services Market-Category Definitions
- Evolution of Online Freight Services
- Transformation in the Logistics Ecosystem-2017
- Online Freight Services Market Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Market Overview and Logistics Ecosystem
- Online Freight Services Market Overview
- Overview of Start-ups in Online Freight Services
- Logistics Ecosystem and Online Freight Services
- Online Freight Services Market-Category Definitions
4. Evolution of Online Freight Services
- Evolution of Online Freight Services-Technology Adoption
- Evolution of Online Freight Services-Pricing Transparency
- Evolution of Online Freight Services-End-to-End Visibility
- Evolution of Online Freight Services-Turnaround Time
- Impact of Mega Trends
5. Technology Enablers
- Technology Enablers
- Impact of Technology Developments on the Online Freight Services Market
6. Digital Disruptors in Logistics
- Digital Disruptors in Logistics-Disruption through the Logistics Value Chain
- Digital Disruptors in Logistics-Market Size and Forecast
- Digital Disruptors in Logistics
- Digital Disruptors-e-Commerce Fulfillment
- Digital Disruptors-Last-mile Delivery
- Digital Disruptors-Trucking Apps
- Digital Disruptors-Freight and Supply Chain Solutions
- Digital Disruptors-ERP
- Digital Disruptors-Warehouse Aggregators and Services
7. Business Model Analysis
- Business Model Analysis of Online Freight Services Market
8. Competition Dynamics
- Digital Disruptors in Logistics, by Category
- e-Commerce Fulfillment
- Last-mile Delivery
- Trucking Apps
- Freight and Supply Chain Solutions
- ERP
- Warehouse Aggregators and Services
9. Leading
- Company Profile-Cainiao
- Company Profile-Best Logistics
- Company Profile-C3 IoT
- Company Profile-Flexport
- Company Profile-Go-Jek
- Company Profile-Infor
- Company Profile-Huochebang
- Company Profile-Yunmanman
- Company Profile-Clearpath Robotics
- Company Profile-GreyOrange Robotics
- Company Profile-Flexe
10. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
11. Market Outlook
- Online Freight Services Market Outlook
- Market Outlook (2025)-Geographical Growth Prospects
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Logistics Ecosystem-2017
- Growth Opportunity 1-Mega Trends Impact and M&A
- Growth Opportunity 2-Disruptive Applications and Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3-New Capabilities and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
14. Appendix
- Table of Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
Companies Mentioned
- Best Logistics
- C3 IoT
- Cainiao
- Clearpath Robotics
- Flexe
- Flexport
- Go-Jek
- GreyOrange Robotics
- Huochebang
- Infor
- Yunmanman
