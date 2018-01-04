Future of the Global Online Freight Services Market to 2025: Digital Technologies and New Business Models Emerging as an Important Disruptor

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of the Global Online Freight Services Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The study covers a timeline from the evolution of online freight services in the late 2000s through the current scenario to forecast until 2025.

The aim of the study is to research, analyze, and forecast the trends of the global online freight services market and its impact on the logistics industry.

The advent of the recent developments in the field of technologies such as Big Data and analytics, cloud platforms, and artificial intelligence, among others, has given rise to new marketplaces within the logistics market, including, online freight services. Providers of online freight services, including both traditional logistics service providers (LSPs) and logistics start-ups, leverage digital technologies to visualize, identify, track, and address the inefficiencies in the logistics value chain by offering Web or app-based innovative solutions. Logistics start-ups offer innovative service offerings in freight transportation, warehousing, distribution, and delivery services relating to e-Commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, freight and supply chain solutions, and warehouse aggregation.

Anticipating potential disruptions in the market, the leading traditional LSPs are increasingly focusing on the development of innovative online service offerings with the support of in-house technology tools and human resources. With the influx of a large number of new entrants, the focus will gradually shift to service differentiation to deliver deeper insights, wider data capture across the value chain, and faster services at cheaper prices.

With a comprehensive view of the global online freight services market, the study takes the reader through the evolution of the market, the technology enablers that play a crucial role in the disruption, the major categories of online freight service providers - the digital disruptors, an in-depth analysis of the digital disruptor categories, and detailed profiles of the major companies.

Objectives:

Provide a strategic overview of the global online freight services market

Offer an overview of the key technology trends and identify important market drivers and restraints

Analyze the current and future online freight services market by type of service

Develop an actionable set of key conclusions and recommendations for LSPs to enter the market and grow

Key Questions Answered:

What constitutes online freight services? What are the emerging business segments?

What are the key trends driving the growth of online freight services? Which traditional logistics segments are likely to be affected by these new segments?

How have online freight services evolved in the past decade? What is the expected route of transformation over the next few years?

What are the consequential service offerings and business models of online freight services?

How will the competitive dynamics change in the next few years? What impact will the disruption have on the overall logistics market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Online Freight Services Market-Category Definitions

Evolution of Online Freight Services

Transformation in the Logistics Ecosystem-2017

Online Freight Services Market Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Market Overview and Logistics Ecosystem

Online Freight Services Market Overview

Overview of Start-ups in Online Freight Services

Logistics Ecosystem and Online Freight Services

Online Freight Services Market-Category Definitions

4. Evolution of Online Freight Services

Evolution of Online Freight Services-Technology Adoption

Evolution of Online Freight Services-Pricing Transparency

Evolution of Online Freight Services-End-to-End Visibility

Evolution of Online Freight Services-Turnaround Time

Impact of Mega Trends

5. Technology Enablers

Technology Enablers

Impact of Technology Developments on the Online Freight Services Market

6. Digital Disruptors in Logistics

Digital Disruptors in Logistics-Disruption through the Logistics Value Chain

Digital Disruptors in Logistics-Market Size and Forecast

Digital Disruptors in Logistics

Digital Disruptors-e-Commerce Fulfillment

Digital Disruptors-Last-mile Delivery

Digital Disruptors-Trucking Apps

Digital Disruptors-Freight and Supply Chain Solutions

Digital Disruptors-ERP

Digital Disruptors-Warehouse Aggregators and Services

7. Business Model Analysis

Business Model Analysis of Online Freight Services Market

8. Competition Dynamics

Digital Disruptors in Logistics, by Category

e-Commerce Fulfillment

Last-mile Delivery

Trucking Apps

Freight and Supply Chain Solutions

ERP

Warehouse Aggregators and Services

9. Leading

Company Profile-Cainiao

Company Profile-Best Logistics

Company Profile-C3 IoT

Company Profile-Flexport

Company Profile-Go-Jek

Company Profile-Infor

Company Profile-Huochebang

Company Profile-Yunmanman

Company Profile-Clearpath Robotics

Company Profile-GreyOrange Robotics

Company Profile-Flexe

10. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

11. Market Outlook

Online Freight Services Market Outlook

Market Outlook (2025)-Geographical Growth Prospects

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Logistics Ecosystem-2017

Growth Opportunity 1-Mega Trends Impact and M&A

Growth Opportunity 2-Disruptive Applications and Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3-New Capabilities and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Table of Abbreviations and Acronyms Used





