Aerogel Market Worth 785.4 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Aerogel Marketby Type (Silica, Polymer, and Carbon), Form (Blanket, Panel, Particle, and Monolith), Processing (Virgin, Composites, and Additives), Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Transportation, and Performance Coating) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated at USD 453.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 785.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2017 and 2022. Superior thermal resistance coupled with the thinner and lighter nature of aerogel is expected to drive the Aerogel Market during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 96 market data Tables and50 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Aerogel Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerogel-market-714.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The polymer segment is projected to register the highest CAGRduring the forecast period

The Aerogel Market is segmented on the basis of type into silica, polymer, carbon, and others (metal, metal oxides, metal chalcogenides, and quantum dots). The polymer segment of the Aerogel Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polymer aerogels are mechanically stronger than silica aerogels and hence are highly demanded by end-use industries.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=714

The oil & gas segment to account for the major share of the market till 2022

The oil & gas segment is estimated to be the largest application of aerogel in 2016. This dominance is projected to continue till 2022. The rising demand for advanced insulation materials in the oil & gas application is fueling the growth of the Aerogel Market.

North America to be the largest market during the forecast period

The Aerogel Market is broadly segmented into five regions, namely, APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is the largest market, followed by APAC. The growing use of aerogel materials in the automotive, marine, and aerospace applications in North America is expected to drive the Aerogel Market in the region during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Aerogel Market include Aspen Aerogels (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Aerogel Technologies (US), Nano High-Tech (China), Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech (China), Active Aerogels (Portugal), Enersens (France), Jios Aerogel (South Korea), BASF (Germany), and Svenska Aerogel (Sweden).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=714

Browse Related Reports

Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Polystyrene), Application (Flat Roof, Pitched Roof, External Wall, Internal Wall, Cavity Wall, Floor), Building Type (Residential, Non-residential) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/building-insulation-materials-market-510.html



Flexible Insulation Market by Material (Fiberglass, Elastomer, Aerogel, Cross Linked Polyethylene) and Insulation Type (Thermal, Acoustic, Electrical) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-insulation-market-98560629.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets