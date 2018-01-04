

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular Ltd. announced Thursday its intention to raise up to 67.5 billion Indian rupees or 882 million euros of equity to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of its planned merger with British telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD).



In a statement, the Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned operator said it would sell 32.5 billion rupees or 425 million euros in shares to its main shareholder Aditya Birla Group or ABG entities.



Idea's Board has also formed a committee to evaluate the best option for raising up to an additional 35.0 billion rupees or 457 million euros of equity through a sale to investors or a rights issue.



The proceeds from this capital raise, in addition to the 78.5 billion rupees or 1.0 billion euros of proceeds from the announced disposals of Vodafone India's and Idea's standalone tower businesses, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of the merged entity of Vodafone India and Idea.



Following this, ABG's ownership in Idea will increase to approximately 47% from approximately 42%.



ABG and Vodafone have agreed that ABG will buy a minimum of 2.5% of the merged entity from Vodafone, or such higher stake required in order for ABG to ultimately own at least 26% of the merged entity.



Consequently, Vodafone will receive minimum proceeds of 256 million euros from such sale and Vodafone's ownership in the combined entity is expected to be approximately 47.5% at completion.



Vodafone's stake in the combined entity in excess of 45.1% will not be subject to any lock-up after closing and Vodafone will be free to sell the relevant shares without restrictions.



Vodafone and Idea now expect to complete the merger in the first half of calendar 2018.



In India, Idea shares settled at 105.55 rupees on Thursday, up 2.8 percent.



