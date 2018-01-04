Celebrity-inspired New Year's Eve celebration: ÐžÐ»ÑŒÐ³Ð° Ð'ÑƒÐ·Ð¾Ð²Ð° and A-listers rocking 2018 with LIKE App

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 is here! All of your favorite stars have celebrated 2018 in a big way. Obviously, there is a huge difference than ever that we find out many of them posted fabulous short videos on their social networks on the New Year's Eve. A closer look we found out that these marvelous music videos were all made by a short music video editor called LIKE.

First let's take a quick look at how these big names ring in a new year.

ÐžÐ»ÑŒÐ³Ð° Ð'ÑƒÐ·Ð¾Ð²Ð° mastered a hot dance to the beat of her popular song 'WIFI', and her New Year's look opens with her favorite tight sequin dress. Together with the lights and effects she chose from the app, makes her much more enchanting in the hot dance and let her fans get crazy for her beauty and sexiness.

ÐšÐ°Ñ‚Ñ ÐÐ'ÑƒÑˆÐºÐ¸Ð½Ð°, lively and adorable as she always is, seems she really loves this app and record a series of videos, with Christmas gift, magic stick stickers and snow effect, making the video really cool. Anastasiya Shpagina, on the other hand, continues her Barbie style, looks like a sweet and dreamy fairy with the bubbles and snowflakes from the LIKE app she uses. ÐÐ»ÑŒÐ'Ð°Ñ€ Ð"Ð¶Ð°Ñ€Ð°Ñ…Ð¾Ð², so surprised to see him playing this app. At the time of blessing and gratitude, he discarded his talking way of criticism and sharpness, and gives his best wishes to all his fans in a gentle way with the fabulous ferris wheel effect.

Besides these above, there are also young celebrity couple Ð˜Ð²Ð°Ð½ Ð"Ñ€Ñ'Ð¼Ð¸Ð½ and ÐœÐ°Ñ€ÑŒÑÐ½Ð° Ð Ð¾, ÐšÐ°Ñ‚Ñ ÐšÐ»ÑÐ¿, Ð'Ð»Ð°Ð' Ð'ÑƒÐ¼Ð°Ð³Ð° and other celebrities ring in the New Year via posting interesting videos made by LIKE app on their social network.

What makes the short music videoeditorLIKE so popular that so many A-listers are all using it? After using it personally, I find it quite interesting, besides some stickers and filters that most video editors have, there are a lot of creative 3D magic effects, BOOM effects and recently launched 'music magic' effects that makes it quite easy to record a fabulous music video. In Russia, it has been listing in TOP 3 in camera and video application category.

Whether you are heading off to a party, or joining dinner with your family, or making out a romantic date with your beloved, want to kick off 2018 on a high note on your social media, why not download a LIKE app (https://www.like.video/) and use its magic effects to record your best moments.

About LIKE

LIKE, made by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd., is a short video application available for the global market. It has just been released in the past four months and has achieved 20 million downloads in 187 countries. In the recent Google Play Awards 2017, LIKE has been awarded with three awards which are 'the most popular application', 'the best social application' and 'the best entertainment application' at the end of the year. LIKE is committed to provide the young people around the world with more fun and creatives in video editing, and is ambitious to become the biggest music video community in the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.like.video/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Michelle

Branding Manager

Mobile: +86 136 9986 0182

Email: xuxia@bigo.sg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624571/1.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624572/2.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624573/3.jpg