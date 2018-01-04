Australia Data Center Services Market, 2023 - Supporting Enterprises in their Data Center Modernization Roadmap

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Australia Data Center Services Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Hyperscale public cloud service providers have been key in driving demand for data center services in Australia, particularly in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne. Many global public cloud providers (such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google) have significantly increased their uptake of wholesale data center capacities in recent years.

Additionally, escalating costs in the Sydney CBD region, especially with regard to average costs of prime land, have resulted in Australia's cloud providers and multi-national corporations (MNCs) looking to base their local operations in other cities within Australia. Perth is emerging as an attractive city in terms of international connectivity to global markets, especially given the ongoing construction of the APX-West subsea cable linking Perth to Singapore. APX-West is due for completion in 2018.

Separately there is an ongoing adoption of modular data centers by industries such as education (research facilities), construction and mining, where data processing is required to be close to the edge to end-users in remote areas. Vendors are also jumping on the bandwagon to offer modular data centers.

At the same time, data center modernization has emerged as a leading priority for many enterprises in Australia. Data Center Management-as-a-Service (DCM-as-a-Service) is likely to become commonplace, where monitored data into an enterprise's data center operations are sent to a service provider's cloud, and offered on an on-demand basis.

How can data center operators in Australia capitalize on the opportunities above, to increase their revenue streams? At the same time, what are some other key growth opportunities that data center service providers can create to support end-users in their data center modernization roadmaps, amid the increasingly competitive market participant landscape in Australia?



Some key questions this study will answer:

What is the addressable market opportunity for the Australia Data Center services market? What is the expected growth rate and key drivers of growth for specific services areas?

What are the significant developments in the Data Center space in Australia ?

? What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the Data Center services market in Australia ?

? What are the key customer adoption trends in the Data Center market in Australia ? What drives sales in specific market segments?

? What drives sales in specific market segments? What is the current competitive landscape in Australia ? Which are the key players in the market and what are their market strategies? How is the competitive landscape expected to evolve in the future?

? Which are the key players in the market and what are their market strategies? How is the competitive landscape expected to evolve in the future? Where are the growth opportunities and what are some actionable recommendations that service providers and vendors can do to capitalize on these opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints-Data Center Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Data Center Services Market

Data Center Landscape-Supply Analysis by Raised Floor Space by Australia Regions

Data Center Services Market-Revenue Forecast

Data Center Services Market-Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis- Data Center Services Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Latest Data Center Investments

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhance Product Portfolio

Growth Opportunity 2: Geography expansion

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships to Augment Service Portfolio

Growth Opportunity 4: Niche Data Center Offerings

Growth Opportunity 5: Supporting Enterprises in their Data Center Modernization Roadmap

Strategic Imperatives for Data Center Service Providers (DCSPs)

7. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j65hrj/australia_data?w=5

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716