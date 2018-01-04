Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market to Grow at 10.7% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is forecast to reach $8.74 billion in 2022 from $5.26 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing number of cancer cases, growing utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling, availability of funding for cancer research; while introduction & adoption of point-of-care diagnostic tests and development of personalized medicine will offer growth opportunities for manufacturers of cancer/tumor profiling solutions.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Application (Clinical, Research), Technology (Immunoassay, Hybridization (PCR, In Situ Hybridization, DNA/RNA Microarray), NGS, Mass Spectrometry), Cancer Type (Breast, Lung, Prostate, Colorectal) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The cancer/tumor profiling market is dominated by established players includes Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Neo Genomics Laboratories (US), HTG Molecular Diagnostic (US), and Genomic Health (US).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market in 2017, followed by Europe, APAC, and the RoW. The large share of the North American market is mainly attributed to the increasing government support for discovery and development of biomarkers, increasing demand for personalized medicine, adoption of advanced omics technologies for biomarker discovery, and rising use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical companies in that region.

The clinical application segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2017.

The clinical application segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2017. Based on application, the cancer/tumor profiling market is categorized into clinical application, and research application. In 2017, the clinical application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market. Technological advancements and the need for early diagnosis are further aiding market growth in this segment.

On the basis of technology, the Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is broadly divided into immunoassays, hybridization, NGS, mass spectrometry, and other technologies. In 2017, the immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling technologies market. The high sensitivity and cost-effectiveness of these techniques as well as technological advancements in these immunoassays tests are factors that are expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years.

The PCR segment is expected to account for the largest cancer/tumor profiling market share of hybridization technology in 2017. The hybridization technology is again divided on the basis of type which includes PCR, in-situ hybridization, and microarrays. PCR is one of the most widely used technologies in the diagnostics market. This is primarily due to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, quick turnaround time (4 to 6 hours), and easy availability of kits and reagents.

The cancer/tumor profiling market in this report is segmented by cancer type, application, technology, and region.

The cancer/tumor profiling market in this report is segmented by cancer type, application, technology, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the cancer/tumor profiling market.

Based on application, the cancer/tumor profiling market is categorized into clinical application and research application. Break-up profile of primaries:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34% and Tier 3 - 21%

By Designation: C-level - 14%, D-level - 10% and Others - 76%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 8%

