MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has acquired ISS Proko Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary ISS Suunnittelupalvelut Oy (collectively ("ISS Proko") from ISS Palvelut Oy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ISS A/S (ISS: Copenhagen), one of the world's leading facility services companies. Based in Finland, ISS Proko, which has135 employees, has an expertise in construction and project management, supervision, appraisals and inspection.

The ISS Proko acquisition, which was financed using WSP's available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with WSP's 2015-2018 Strategic Plan. It will bolster WSP's presence in Finland by increasing its expertise in the building sector and expanding its national footprint and it will offer the Corporation a unique opportunity to become a top 3 player in specific segments of the Finnish building sector.

"The addition of ISS Proko to the WSP team strengthens our market share in the building sectors, while expanding our engineering and consulting services across the country", noted Kirsi Hautala, Managing Director of WSP in Finland. "We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP".

Harri Vaananen, ISS Proko's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Becoming a member of WSP is great news for ISS Proko and we look forward to strengthening our service offerings in the building sector, while continuing to provide the highest levels of service to our clients. Being associated with a team whose operating model and culture are aligned with our own will provide significant opportunities for both clients and employees".

ABOUT ISS PROKO

ISS Proko is a subsidiary of ISS Palvelut Oy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ISS A/S, one of the world's leading facility services companies. Headquartered in Helsinki, ISS Proko has 12 offices in Finland and an established position in selected building consulting sub-segments, such as construction management, supervision, appraisals and inspections.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 42,000 talented people in more than 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP's actual or projected results are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

