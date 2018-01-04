Why NEM (XEM) Could Double in 2018Cryptocurrencies had a remarkable journey in 2017. It got bumpy here and there but overall, it was a joy ride for investors. When we look back in the rearview mirror, we feel content that most of our predictions have been on target.One of these particularly stands out. I'm talking about our NEM (XEM) price prediction for 2018. But before I revisit it, let's first celebrate some of our pitches that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...