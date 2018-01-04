Escher Group Holdings said on Thursday that chief executive Liam Church plans to retire at the end of May. The company, which provides outsourced, point of service software for use in the worldwide postal, retail and financial industries, said Church will work with the board over the next few months to ensure an orderly handover. Chairman Nick Winks said: "Liam has been a remarkable leader of Escher since the MBO he led in 2007. "He will leave the business in a stronger position than it has ever ...

