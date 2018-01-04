Indian mobile phone operator Idea Cellular on Thursday said it planned to raise up to INR 67.5bn (882m) to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of its merger with Vodafone. In a statement, Idea said it would sell INR 32.5bn in shares (425m) to its main shareholder Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and the rest though a sale to investors or a rights issue. ABG's stake will rise to 47% from 42% after the deal, Idea said. "ABG and Vodafone have agreed that ABG will buy a minimum of 2.5% of the merged entity ...

