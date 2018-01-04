China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in more than three years in December, according to a survey released overnight. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index rose to 53.9 last month from 51.9 in November, marking the best reading since August 2014 and beating expectations of 51.8. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth. The rise in the services PMI was driven by a surge in the new orders index. Adding the services sector to the rest of the economy, the headline Caixin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...