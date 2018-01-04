Active-Investors: Wired News - Himax Technologies, DSP Group, and Emza Visual Set to Launch WiseEye IoT to Deliver Always-On Visual Sensing for Consumer Appliances

Stock Monitor: DSP Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) ("Himax"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HIMX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 02, 2018, Himax, a leading supplier and manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading wireless chipset solutions company, collectively announced the launch of WiseEye IoT. Moreover, the announcement was made in coalition with Emza Visual Sense, a pioneering company in the field of ultra-low power computer vision. According to the companies, WiseEye IoT is the industry's first ultra-low power, always-on, intelligent visual sensor to enable advanced awareness, equivalent to human presence, for consumer appliances and industrial IoT applications. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Himax Technologies and DSP Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HIMX

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DSPG

The Announcement

The WiseEye IoT is built from the collaborative effort of DSP Group's ULE and SmartVoice Solutions, Emza's machine vision algorithms, and low-power CMOS Image Sensor from Himax. According to the companies, when integrated into consumer appliances, the WiseEye IoT enables ultra-low powered human awareness in the vicinity of the particular appliance in an extremely economic and efficient manner. The sensor is also designed to avoid storage or transmission of images in order to protect customers' privacy.

According to DSP Group, WiseEye IoT can deliver the intelligence required for smart buildings to optimize HVAC and elevate the safety and security standards at a few milliwatts of power and extremely competitive cost. DSP Group's solution-SmartVoice SoC enables the solution to operate in extremely low power consumption, while the integration with ULE technology, offers it an interference-free spectrum band and best-in-class range, hence enhancing the device's value proposition by enabling transparent connectivity to existing ULE-IoT based systems.

Himax stated that its CMOS Image Sensor delivers WiseEye the ability to drive computer vision to new applications, without cost, performance and power constraints. Emza Visual Sense added that WiseEye enhances the intelligence and functionality of any device where the trainable solution is expected to target the untapped IoT space in both consumer and industrial domains.

Company Growth Prospects

DSP Group reported its Q3 FY17 results on November 02, 2017, where it observed a sequential new products revenue growth of 9%. The Company reported a 12% decline in net revenue of $34.3 million in Q3 FY17 from $38.8 million in Q3 FY16. DSP Group, following the results, stated that it expects greater momentum in the SmartVoice segment, owing to eight new product launches. DSP Group also stated in its Q3 FY17 release, that it expects Q4 FY17 results to soften on a sequential basis, owing to seasonal drop for cordless and VoIP products where the Company later emphasized that it is well-positioned to resume revenue growth in 2018.

Prior to the announcement, on April 13, 2017, Himax announced a strategic investment in cash for a 45.1% equity ownership of Emza Visual Sense Ltd, an Israeli company focused on development of efficient visual sensors which leverage machine-vision algorithms and specific architectures delivering always-on visual sensing capabilities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Himax's stock advanced 4.32%, ending the trading session at $10.87.

Volume traded for the day: 5.07 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 36.56%; past twelve-month period - up 74.76%; and year-to-date - up 4.32%

After yesterday's close, Himax's market cap was at $1.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 175.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors