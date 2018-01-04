Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: HD Supply's Sales Grew 7.5%; EPS Soared 707%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HDS. HD Supply reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on December 05, 2017. One of the largest industrial distributors in North America outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and also raised its guidance. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, HD Supply most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HDS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

HD Supply's net sales of $1.37 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 ended October 29, 2017, up 7.5% compared to Q3 2016 sales of $1.28 billion. The Company's sales topped analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion.

For Q3 2017, HD Supply's gross profit jumped 5.9% to $542 million compared to $512 million for Q3 2016. The Company's gross profit was 39.6% of net sales for the reported quarter, down approximately 60 basis points from 40.2% of net sales for the year-earlier corresponding quarter.

During Q3 2017, HD Supply's operating income advanced 14.5%, to $182 million compared to $159 million for Q3 2016. The Company's operating income as a percentage of net sales was 13.3% for the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of approximately 80 basis points from 12.5% for the year-earlier same quarter.

HD Supply's net income soared 653% to $452 million for Q3 2017 compared to $60 million for Q3 2016. The Company's growth in net income was primarily due to the gain on the sale of HD Supply's Waterworks business. HD Supply's net income per diluted share rocketed 707% for the reported to $2.42 compared to $0.30 for Q3 2016.

HD Supply's adjusted net income soared 58.5% to $149 million for Q3 2017 compared to $94 million for Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted net income per diluted share soared 70.2% to $0.80 for the year-earlier same quarter of $0.47, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.75 per share.

HD Supply's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 13.8% to $214 million for Q3 2017 compared to $188 million for Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 15.6% for the reported quarter, increasing approximately 90 basis points from 14.7% on a y-o-y basis.

HD Supply Holdings' Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the Facilities Maintenance segment's net sales grew 4.1% to $754 million compared to $724 million for Q3 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA jumped 9.3% to $153 million for the reported quarter compared to $140 million for the prior year's same quarter. The segment's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 20.3% for Q3 2017, increasing approximately 100 basis points from 19.3% for Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, the Construction & Industrial division's net sales climbed 11.8% to $617 million compared to $552 million for Q3 2016. The segment's adjusted EBITDA increased 13.4% to $76 million for the reported quarter compared to $67 million for the year-ago same period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 12.3% for Q3 2017, reflecting an increase of approximately 20 basis points from 12.1% for Q3 2016.

Cash Matters

As of October 29, 2017, HD Supply's combined liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion, comprising of $461 million in cash and cash equivalents and $744 million of additional available borrowings under the Company's senior asset-backed lending facility, based on qualifying inventory and receivables.

Fourth-Quarter 2017 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, HD Supply is forecasting net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $1.14 billion and $1.18 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the band of $135 million and $147 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.41 and $0.47.

For the full year fiscal 2017, HD Supply is projecting net sales to be in the range of $5.08 billion and $5.12 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $714 million and $726 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $2.23 and $2.29.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, HD Supply's stock marginally climbed 0.05%, ending the trading session at $39.64.

Volume traded for the day: 7.69 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.41%; previous three-month period - up 8.19%; and past six-month period - up 28.37%

After yesterday's close, HD Supply's market cap was at $7.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.03.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors