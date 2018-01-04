Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs Strategic Analysis 2017-2025 - Magnetless Motor Market Size is Expected to Grow Substantially by 2025 at a CAGR of 38.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Strategic Analysis of Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This research service focuses on the market sizing and the regional analysis of adopting electric motors for electric/hybrid vehicles. Research Scope (Base year 2016, Study period 2013-2025, Forecast period 2017-2030) Geographical Scope (Europe: Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, North America: The United States & Japan).
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the total market for xEV traction motors till 2025?
- What are the various OEM eMotor strategies for various types of hybrid and electric vehicles?
- What is the future of eMotor sourcing trends and manufacturing focus of OEM's?
- What is the total market for xEV vehicles, forecast till 2025?
- How is the region-wise market for eMotors and technology adoption till 2025?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Global xEV Motor Market Estimates
- Future xEV Motor Technology Migration
- Regional Breakdown of REE Production and Demand
- FOB vs Domestic Price - REE
- Epicenters of Major Traction Motor Design and Production Activities
- Future Intended Sourcing Strategies
- Analysis of Motor Rating by Power Range
- Cost Breakdown of Permanent Magnet and Asynchronous Induction Motor
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Electric Vehicles (xEVs) in Scope
- Electric Motors in Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZING OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (XEVS)
- Global xEV Market Unit Production Scenario Forecast
- Global Uptake of xEV in Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)
4. MARKET SIZING AND TRENDS IN ELECTRIC MOTORS FOR XEVS
- Percent Unit Production Forecast by Region and OEM
- Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type
- Percent Unit Production Forecast by Power Rating
5. REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- Unit Production Forecast by Vehicle Type
- Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)
- Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type, Power Rating and OEM
6. EMOTOR SOURCING TRENDS
- Overview of Current Sourcing Strategy
- Future xEV Motor Technology Migration
- Future Intended Sourcing Strategies
- OEM Positioning on Current and Future Motor Adoption
7. OEM PROFILE - GENERAL MOTORS
- GM eDrive System Roadmap - 2010-2025
8. OEM PROFILE - BMW
- BMW Hybrid/ Electric System Roadmap
9. OEM PROFILE - DAIMLER
- Daimler eHybrid System Roadmap
10. OEM PROFILE - RENAULT NISSAN
- Renault Nissan Motor System Roadmap
11. OEM PROFILE - FORD
- Ford Motor System Roadmap
12. OEM PROFILE - VOLKSWAGEN
- Volkswagen Motor System Roadmap
13. OEM PROFILE - TOYOTA
- Toyota Motor System Roadmap
14. OEM PROFILE - TESLA
- Tesla Electric Motor System Roadmap
15. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - xEV Motor Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
16. KEY CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Key Conclusions & Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
17. APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78ww22/global_market_for?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716