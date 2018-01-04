sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs Strategic Analysis 2017-2025 - Magnetless Motor Market Size is Expected to Grow Substantially by 2025 at a CAGR of 38.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Strategic Analysis of Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This research service focuses on the market sizing and the regional analysis of adopting electric motors for electric/hybrid vehicles. Research Scope (Base year 2016, Study period 2013-2025, Forecast period 2017-2030) Geographical Scope (Europe: Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, North America: The United States & Japan).

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the total market for xEV traction motors till 2025?
  • What are the various OEM eMotor strategies for various types of hybrid and electric vehicles?
  • What is the future of eMotor sourcing trends and manufacturing focus of OEM's?
  • What is the total market for xEV vehicles, forecast till 2025?
  • How is the region-wise market for eMotors and technology adoption till 2025?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Global xEV Motor Market Estimates
  • Future xEV Motor Technology Migration
  • Regional Breakdown of REE Production and Demand
  • FOB vs Domestic Price - REE
  • Epicenters of Major Traction Motor Design and Production Activities
  • Future Intended Sourcing Strategies
  • Analysis of Motor Rating by Power Range
  • Cost Breakdown of Permanent Magnet and Asynchronous Induction Motor

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

  • Research Scope
  • Electric Vehicles (xEVs) in Scope
  • Electric Motors in Scope
  • Key Questions this Study will Answer
  • Research Methodology

3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZING OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (XEVS)

  • Global xEV Market Unit Production Scenario Forecast
  • Global Uptake of xEV in Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)

4. MARKET SIZING AND TRENDS IN ELECTRIC MOTORS FOR XEVS

  • Percent Unit Production Forecast by Region and OEM
  • Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type
  • Percent Unit Production Forecast by Power Rating

5. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

  • Unit Production Forecast by Vehicle Type
  • Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)
  • Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type, Power Rating and OEM

6. EMOTOR SOURCING TRENDS

  • Overview of Current Sourcing Strategy
  • Future xEV Motor Technology Migration
  • Future Intended Sourcing Strategies
  • OEM Positioning on Current and Future Motor Adoption

7. OEM PROFILE - GENERAL MOTORS

  • GM eDrive System Roadmap - 2010-2025

8. OEM PROFILE - BMW

  • BMW Hybrid/ Electric System Roadmap

9. OEM PROFILE - DAIMLER

  • Daimler eHybrid System Roadmap

10. OEM PROFILE - RENAULT NISSAN

  • Renault Nissan Motor System Roadmap

11. OEM PROFILE - FORD

  • Ford Motor System Roadmap

12. OEM PROFILE - VOLKSWAGEN

  • Volkswagen Motor System Roadmap

13. OEM PROFILE - TOYOTA

  • Toyota Motor System Roadmap

14. OEM PROFILE - TESLA

  • Tesla Electric Motor System Roadmap

15. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

  • Growth Opportunity - xEV Motor Market
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

16. KEY CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

  • Key Conclusions & Future Outlook
  • The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

17. APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78ww22/global_market_for?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire