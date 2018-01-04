Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs Strategic Analysis 2017-2025 - Magnetless Motor Market Size is Expected to Grow Substantially by 2025 at a CAGR of 38.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Strategic Analysis of Global Market for Electric Motors for xEVs - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research service focuses on the market sizing and the regional analysis of adopting electric motors for electric/hybrid vehicles. Research Scope (Base year 2016, Study period 2013-2025, Forecast period 2017-2030) Geographical Scope (Europe: Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, North America: The United States & Japan).

Key Questions Answered:

What is the total market for xEV traction motors till 2025?

What are the various OEM eMotor strategies for various types of hybrid and electric vehicles?

What is the future of eMotor sourcing trends and manufacturing focus of OEM's?

What is the total market for xEV vehicles, forecast till 2025?

How is the region-wise market for eMotors and technology adoption till 2025?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global xEV Motor Market Estimates

Future xEV Motor Technology Migration

Regional Breakdown of REE Production and Demand

FOB vs Domestic Price - REE

Epicenters of Major Traction Motor Design and Production Activities

Future Intended Sourcing Strategies

Analysis of Motor Rating by Power Range

Cost Breakdown of Permanent Magnet and Asynchronous Induction Motor

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, BACKGROUND, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Electric Vehicles (xEVs) in Scope

Electric Motors in Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. GLOBAL MARKET SIZING OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (XEVS)

Global xEV Market Unit Production Scenario Forecast

Global Uptake of xEV in Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)

4. MARKET SIZING AND TRENDS IN ELECTRIC MOTORS FOR XEVS

Percent Unit Production Forecast by Region and OEM

Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type

Percent Unit Production Forecast by Power Rating

5. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Unit Production Forecast by Vehicle Type

Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type and Power Rating (kW)

Percent Unit Production Forecast by Motor Type, Power Rating and OEM

6. EMOTOR SOURCING TRENDS

Overview of Current Sourcing Strategy

Future xEV Motor Technology Migration

Future Intended Sourcing Strategies

OEM Positioning on Current and Future Motor Adoption

7. OEM PROFILE - GENERAL MOTORS

GM eDrive System Roadmap - 2010-2025

8. OEM PROFILE - BMW

BMW Hybrid/ Electric System Roadmap

9. OEM PROFILE - DAIMLER

Daimler eHybrid System Roadmap

10. OEM PROFILE - RENAULT NISSAN

Renault Nissan Motor System Roadmap

11. OEM PROFILE - FORD

Ford Motor System Roadmap

12. OEM PROFILE - VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Motor System Roadmap

13. OEM PROFILE - TOYOTA

Toyota Motor System Roadmap

14. OEM PROFILE - TESLA

Tesla Electric Motor System Roadmap

15. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - xEV Motor Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

16. KEY CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Key Conclusions & Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

17. APPENDIX



