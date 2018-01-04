Active-Investors: Free Research Report as RH's Revenue Grew 7.9%; Adjusted EPS Soared 420%

Stock Monitor: Bed Bath & Beyond Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 28, 2017, RH's net revenue increased 7.9% to $592.47 million from $549.33 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's comparable brand revenues growth was 6% compared to negative 6% in Q3 FY16. The Company's net revenue was below analysts' expectations of $599.2 million.

As on October 28, 2017, the Company had 84 stores compared to 85 stores on October 29, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, RH's gross profit increased 21.9% to $214.33 million from $175.82 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 420 basis points to 36.2% of revenue from 32.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 460 basis points to 36.9% of revenue from 32.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, RH's operating income increased 180.4% to $43.16 million from $15.39 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 450 basis points to 7.3% of revenue from 2.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 480 basis points to 8.1% of revenue from 3.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, RH's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 350.5% to $19.37 million from $4.30 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 250 basis points to 3.3% of revenue from 0.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, RH's net income increased 421.8% to $13.15 million, on a y-o-y basis from $2.52 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 833.3% to $0.56 on a y-o-y basis from $0.06 in the same period last year. RH's adjusted net income increased 204.5% to $24.42 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 from $8.02 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 420% to $1.04 on a y-o-y basis from $0.20 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was in-line with analysts' expectations of $1.04.

Balance Sheet

As on October 28, 2017, RH's cash and cash equivalents decreased 74.5% to $22.16 million from $87.02 million on January 28, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's merchandise inventories decreased 25.9% to $557.35 million from $752.30 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's accounts payable and accrued expenses increased 11.3% to $252.57 million in Q4 FY17 from $226.98 million in Q4 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was positive $386.76 million compared to negative $18.99 million in the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's free cash flow was positive $303.29 million compared to negative $127.39 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $655 million to $680 million and adjusted net income to be in the range of $37 million to $41 million.

For FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion and adjusted net income to be in the band of $83 million to $87 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, RH's stock advanced 1.63%, ending the trading session at $91.23.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 22.87%; previous six-month period - up 35.42%; past twelve-month period - up 192.87%; and year-to-date - up 5.82%

After yesterday's close, RH's market cap was at $2.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 218.25.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Furnishing Stores industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

