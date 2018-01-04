Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Oxford Industries Revenue Grew 6.14%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) ("Oxford"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OXM. The Company posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) financial results on December 05, 2017. The leading apparel design, sourcing, and marketing Company's earnings beat market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Oxford posted revenues of $235.96 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $222.31 million in Q3 FY16, rising 6.14% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers' missed analysts' estimates of $244.60 million.

The Company had a gross profit of $125.18 million in the reported quarter compared to $118.05 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 6.03% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's sales, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $127.09 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $121.44 million in Q3 FY16, growing 4.65% on a y-o-y basis. Oxford's operating income was $1.12 million in Q3 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $0.33 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company had net earnings of $1.07 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a net loss of $1.60 million in Q3 FY16. Oxford's diluted earnings were $0.06 per share in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $0.10 per share in Q3 FY16. The Company's earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $0.17 per share in Q3 FY17, beating analysts' estimates of $0.11 per share.

Segment Details

Oxford's Tommy Bahama segment had net sales of $123.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $126.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 1.67% on a y-o-y basis. The gross profit of this segment was $74.30 million in the reported quarter compared to $73.90 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 0.54% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's Lily Pulitzer segment had net sales of $59.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $52.30 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 13.19% on a y-o-y basis. The gross profit of this segment was $32.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $30.30 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 8.58% on a y-o-y basis.

Oxford's Lanier Apparel segment had net sales of $43.10 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $35.10 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 22.79% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's gross profit was $13.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $9.40 million in Q3 FY16, surging 40.42% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's Southern Tide segment had net sales of $9.20 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $8.70 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 5.74% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's gross profit was $4.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $3.20 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 53.12% on a y-o-y basis.

Oxford's Corporate and Other segment had net sales of $9.20 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $8.70 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 5.74% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's gross loss was $0.10 million in the reported quarter compared to a gross profit of $1.20 million in Q3 FY16.

Cash Matters

Oxford had cash and cash equivalents of $6.08 million for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017 compared to $5.35 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2016. The Company had cash inflow from operating activities of $65.28 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $53.31 million in Q3 FY16. On October 13, 2017, Oxford announced a cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on February 02, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2018.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2017, Oxford anticipates revenues in the range of $1.08 billion - $1.10 billion with earnings per share in the band of $3.55 - $3.70.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Oxford Industries' stock declined 1.34%, ending the trading session at $76.31.

Volume traded for the day: 147.04 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 134.65 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.57%; previous three-month period - up 16.91%; past twelve-month period - up 26.40%; and year-to-date - up 1.49%

After yesterday's close, Oxford Industries' market cap was at $1.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.04.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

