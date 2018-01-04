Active-Investors: Wired News - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Gets $93 Million Contract for High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) ("Kratos"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KTOS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 02, 2018, Kratos, a leading National Security Solutions provider that develops transformative, affordable technology for the Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial customers, declared that its subsidiary Composite Engineering Inc. has been awarded a $93 million firm-fixed-price contract to procure advanced subscale aerial drone systems, an unmanned target aircraft with launchers and associated ground equipment and spares. Composite Engineering Inc., located in Roseville, California, is part of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (USD). Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KTOS

Details About the Contract

Bids for this contract were solicited through the Internet.

The US Army Contracting Command based in Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-D-0010) for this contract, which has an estimated completion date of December 17, 2022.

All the work under this contract will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and at customer locations. Though, the specific work locations as well as funding will be determined with each order.

However, Kratos does not intend to disclose any additional information about this contract award, owing to competitive, customer related, and other considerations.

An Important Milestone for Kratos

Kratos is a leading provider of high-performance jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems for tactical and target drone threat representation missions. The Company specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, training and combat systems. It is working towards transforming the way in which breakthrough technology is brought to market for these industries, through its proactive research and a streamlined development process.

Getting selected for this critical single award production contract from an important national security customer is an important achievement for Kratos. Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, stated that receipt of this contract is an exceptional ending of 2017 for his team, which has worked relentlessly to establish KUSD as the preeminent provider of the highest performance unmanned aerial drone systems in the world.

It is also a significant milestone in the successful execution of Kratos' strategy of building the leading high-performance UAS Company in the world. In this regard, President and CEO of Kratos, Eric DeMarco, stated that the Company has made meaningful investments over the past few years to position itself as a leading technology and system provider in national security. And he looks forward to more such important production program awards in the future as a result of these investments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' stock slightly declined 0.09%, ending the trading session at $10.95.

Volume traded for the day: 1.76 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.61 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.04%; past twelve-month period - up 48.78%; and year-to-date - up 3.40%

After yesterday's close, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' market cap was at $1.14 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Security & Protection Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors