Welland, Ontario and Surprise, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that it has finalized a Joint Venture agreement with Custom Complex Structures ("CCS") a subsidiary of CampCorp USA. Further to the Letter of Intent disclosed on November 20, 2017, the Joint Venture will utilize EHT's proprietary Fire Retardant Structural Insulated Panel technology (FRSIP) with CCS's modular house manufacturing facility in Surprise, Arizona.

The JV will see EHT and CCS work together in South Western USA as well as Western Canada for marketing, sales and manufacturing EHT's modular housing system with integrated solar roofs. This is especially important in the California market where houses that will be built after December 31, 2019 will have to be Net-Zero Energy (NZE) compliant. A NZE house needs to use solar panels, geothermal heating, or other forms of renewable energy to achieve this status.

EHT and CCS will start working together on projects that CCS currently has in the pipeline, which total over $20M US in 2018 and will build a demonstration house for the Californian market in March.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, said "This is a strategic JV at this time; the California market is set to undergo a complete overhaul in its housing market with the NZE policy being implemented. EHT will now be in a position to capitalise on this market potential, which will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

The sales in the housing industry in the USA in the last year topped $611 Billion USD. The modular or prefabricated side of the industry only makes up 3% of this market at this point. If the modular industry its market share by just 1% to their total it would represent over $6 Billion.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable.