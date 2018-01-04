Global Animal Healthcare Market 2017-2025 - A $53 Billion Market Potential

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Animal Healthcare Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global animal healthcare market was valued at US$ 32,054 Million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 53,420 Million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Rising prevalence of animal diseases and their spread to human beings, growing demand for protein rich diet has resulted into commercial farming of milch and meat cattle's and increasing trend of adoption of companion animals and the regulatory agencies have made it mandatory for the immunization of the companion animals will result into the growth and deep market penetration for the animal healthcare market.

Feed additives are leading the product segmentation due to factors such as increasing animal population, rising demand for protein rich diet and to preserve the optimum health of the livestock.

Pharmaceuticals are anticipated to register faster growth in the product types segment due to rise in the number of veterinary diseases.

Production animals are leading the animal types market due to factors such as increasing consumption of meat and milk and technological advancement in the R&D of animal healthcare. Companion animals will be the fastest growing market in the animal types segment due to rise in zoonotics and animal immunization made compulsory by the regulatory authorities.

North America held the largest market in the geographical segment due to factors such as it houses huge animal population both milch and meat cattle, rising demand for protein rich diet and rising incidences of animal disease. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market chiefly due to factors such as rising prevalence of zoonotics, presence of major market players involved in the manufacture of animal healthcare products and mandatory immunization of animals by the regulatory agencies and higher disposable income to keep companion animals.

Key Market Movements:



Higher prevalence of zoonotics

Technological advancement in the R&D of animal healthcare market

Compulsory immunization of animals by regulatory authorities

Increasing consumption of protein rich diet e.g. milk, meat and eggs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Animal Healthcare Market Overview



Chapter 4 Global Animal Healthcare Market, by Product Type



Chapter 5 Global Animal Healthcare Market, by Animal Type



Chapter 6 Global Animal healthcare Market, By Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Bayer Healthcare AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis)

Evonik Industries

Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet)

Nutreco N.V.

Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited)

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac SA.

Zoetis Inc. (Pfizer)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l3ndgc/global_animal?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716