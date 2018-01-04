Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Archrock Acquires Outstanding Stake in Archrock Partners for $607 Million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: APLP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APLP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 02, 2018, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) ("AROC") announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Archrock Partners, L.P., which it does not already own. The all-stock deal is valued approximately $607 million. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Archrock Partners L.P. and Archrock, Inc. most recent news are on our radar and our team decided to put out fantastic reports on these companies that are now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APLP

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AROC

The merger will lead to the formation of one of the largest outsourced provider of natural gas compression services in US and will result in a combined entity with an enterprise value of approximately $2.8 billion.

Commenting on the acquisition of outstanding stake in Archrock Partners, Brad Childers, President and CEO of AROC, said:

"We believe the combination of Archrock and Archrock Partners will enhance our cash available for dividend coverage, improve our credit profile, simplify our capital structure, and lower our cost of capital. Additionally, our increased retained cash flow will better position us to continue to invest in our robust opportunity set of growth projects and significantly reduce our need for equity capital. We believe this transaction is attractive for our stockholders and unitholders, as it will improve our platform to capture the next leg of growth in the US natural gas compression market."

Transaction details

As per the terms of the agreement, AROC has agreed to offer 1.4 AROC's shares for each common unit of Archrock Partners, which it is acquiring. The transaction represents a 23.4% premium of the closing price of Archrock Partners' common unit on December 29, 2017. AROC is acquiring approximately 41.3 million outstanding common units of Archrock Partners as per this rate. Following the close of the transaction, the common units of Archrock Partners will cease to be traded publicly. AROC plans to issue approximately 57.8 million of its shares to complete the transaction. These shares represent approximately 44.9% of the total shares of the merged entity. As a result of this transaction, the payment of the incentive distribution rights in Archrock Partners will be discontinued on completion of the deal.

The deal was approved by the conflicts committee of the Board of Directors as well as the Board of Archrock Partners. The conflicts committee consisted of independent members of Archrock Partners' Board. The deal has also been approved by the Board of Directors of AROC.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of Q2 2018 and is subject to receiving approvals from regulators and shareholders of both companies as well as other closing conditions.

Benefits of the transaction

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to AROC. The merged entity is expected to have strong financials and cash flows to support payments of dividends till 2020. In fact, the available cash will be twice the dividend coverage ratio. The management of AROC plans to recommend to its Board to consider a 10% increase in the first full quarterly dividend payable on completion of the transaction. The management of AROC expects the annual dividend growth rate to be in the range of 10% to 15% till 2020.

The deal is expected to be beneficial for the stakeholders of both AROC and Archrock Partners, as the merged entity is expected to have a larger size, have strong equity trading liquidity and the ability to raise funds at a lower cost for funding projects for the future growth of the merged company. Additionally, AROC will have major tax benefits on completion of the transaction and expects that it will not have to pay any cash federal income taxes at least till FY23.

About Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P.

Houston, Texas-based AROC is a pure-play US natural gas contract compression services company. It also provides aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. AROC was formed in 2015 when Exterran® separated its global product line and non-US compression rental and compression full services businesses from its US contract compression services operations. AROC has presence across major oil and gas producing regions in US and has approximately 1,700 employees.

AROC owns interests in Archrock Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership and the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers throughout the US.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Archrock Partners' stock fell 1.37%, ending the trading session at $13.67.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 146.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.04%; and year-to-date - up 14.78%

After yesterday's close, Archrock Partners' market cap was at $949.79 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.34%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors