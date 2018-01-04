Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Coupa Software's Revenues Surged 33.57%; Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ: COUP) ("Coupa"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COUP. Coupa posted its third quarter fiscal 2018 (Q3 FY18) financial results on December 04, 2017. The Company's non-GAAP net loss narrowed on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Coupa posted net sales of $47.34 million compared to $35.44 million in Q3 FY17, an increase of 33.57% on a y-o-y basis. The revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $45.00 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to expanding customer base, which reflected growing adoption of the Company's solutions by the likes of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Uniliver, and others.

The Company's gross profit was $32.35 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $24.07 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting growth of 34.41% on a y-o-y basis. Gross margins widened from 67.90% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 to 68.32% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses amounted to $9.69 million in the reported quarter compared to $6.07 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 59.74% on a y-o-y basis. Coupa had an operating loss of $11.16 million in Q3 FY18 compared to an operating loss of $5.50 million in Q3 FY18. Decline in earnings was due to the narrowing of operating margins.

GAAP net loss was $11.30 million in the reported quarter compared to the net loss of $6.69 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Company reported net loss of $0.21 million per share in Q3 FY18 compared to a net loss of $0.36 million per share in Q3 FY17. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.05 in Q3 FY18 compared to a loss of $0.22 per share for the same period last year.

Coupa Software's Segment Details

The subscription services segment had revenues amounting to $42.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $30.80 million in Q3 FY17, advancing 38.95% on a y-o-y basis. This segment's cost of revenues was $9.55 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $6.35 million in Q3 FY17, advancing 50.55% on a y-o-y basis.

The professional services segment's revenues were $4.55 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 compared to $4.64 million in Q3 FY17, dipping 2.11% on a y-o-y basis. This segment's cost of revenues was $5.44 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $5.03 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 8.15% on a y-o-y basis.

On a geographical basis, the Company's United States region had revenues of $31.27 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $23.20 million in Q3 FY17, surging 34.62% on a y-o-y basis. Its international segment had revenues of $16.07 million in the reported quarter compared to $12.21 million in Q3 FY17, advancing 31.58% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Coupa Software had cash and cash equivalents of $219.30 million as on October 31, 2017, compared to $220.65 million as on October 31, 2016. The net inflow from operating activities was $21.52 million in the reported quarter compared to the net outflow of $10.54 million in Q3 FY17.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, Coupa expects revenues to be in the range of $48.3 million to $48.8 million. For fiscal year 2018, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $181.5 million to $182 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Coupa Software's stock climbed 1.97%, ending the trading session at $32.66.

Volume traded for the day: 299.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.09%; previous six-month period - up 10.49%; past twelve-month period - up 32.66%; and year-to-date - up 4.61%

After yesterday's close, Coupa Software's market cap was at $1.82 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

