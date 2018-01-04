Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Broadcom's Q4 Robust Results Topped Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AVGO. The Company posted its financial results on December 06, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17), and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The San Jose, California-based Company reported a 17% y-o-y growth in its quarterly adjusted revenue and a positive diluted EPS for the quarter, outperforming market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 29, 2017, Broadcom reported a total GAAP revenue of $4.84 billion, above the $4.14 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net revenues for Q4 FY17 were $4.85 billion versus $4.15 billion in Q4 FY16, beating market forecasts of $4.82 billion.

The chip maker reported a net income attributable to ordinary shares of $636 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $632 million, or $1.59 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's net income from continuing operations was $2.09 billion, or $4.59 per diluted share, up from $1.55 billion, or $3.47 per diluted share, in the same quarter of last year. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected net income from continuing operations of $4.50 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, Broadcom's non-GAAP revenues came in at $17.67 billion, rising 33% from $13.29 billion of the year ago numbers. The Company's net income attributable to ordinary shares stood at $1.80 billion, or $4.27 per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $1.74 billion, or $4.86 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, net income from continuing operations grew to $7.26 billion, or $16.02 per share, in FY17, up from $4.67 billion, or $11.45 per diluted share, in the last year's comparable period.

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended October 29, 2017, the Company reported a GAAP gross margin of $2.38 billion, or 49.2% of net revenue, compared to $2.17 billion, or 52.5% of net revenue, in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross margin from continuing operations improved to $3.07 billion, or 63.3% of net revenue, during Q4 FY17 from $2.52 billion, or 60.8% of net revenue, in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

During the reported quarter, total non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $775 million versus $803 million in the last year's same quarter. The Company reported a GAAP operating income of $865 million, or 17.9% of net revenues, for Q4 FY17 versus a GAAP operating loss of $381 million, or 9.2% of net revenue, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, operating income from continuing operations rose to $2.29 billion, or 47.3% of net revenue, during Q4 FY17 from $1.72 billion, or 41.5% of net revenue, in Q4 FY16.

Segment Results

The semiconductor manufacturer's Wired Infrastructure segment's non-GAAP revenue was $2.15 billion, or 45% of total revenue, compared to $2.07 billion, or 50% of total revenue, in the last year's comparable quarter. Broadcom's Wireless Communications segment's non-GAAP revenue, which contributed $1.80 billion, or 37% of total revenue, in Q4 FY17, surged 33% from $1.35 billion, or 32% of total revenue, in Q4 FY16.

The Company's quarterly non-GAAP revenue from the Enterprise Storage segment also rose 15% to close at $645 million, or 13% of total revenue, in Q4 FY16 from $561 million, or 14% of total revenue, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, non-GAAP revenues from the Industrial & Other Market segment grew 66% to $257 million in Q4 FY17 from $155 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter ended October 29, 2017, Broadcom generated $1.96 billion in cash from operations versus $1.35 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016. The Company spent $233 million as capital expenditure, up from the $193 million spent during the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Broadcom had $11.20 billion in cash and cash equivalents as on October 29, 2017, compared to $3.10 billion as on October 30, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt increased to $17.43 billion as on October 29, 2017, from $13.19 billion as on October 30, 2016.

Outlook for Q1 FY18

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, Broadcom expects non-GAAP revenue to be close to $5.30 billion, +/-$75 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be about 64.0%, +/-1%. The management further anticipates non-GAAP operating expenses to be $900 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Broadcom's stock advanced 1.09%, ending the trading session at $269.93.

Volume traded for the day: 3.11 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.71%; previous six-month period - up 16.55%; past twelve-month period - up 51.36%; and year-to-date - up 5.07%

After yesterday's close, Broadcom's market cap was at $111.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 68.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

