Global Strategic Development of Neural Stem & Progenitor Cell Products Report 2018: The Number of Adult Stem Cell Therapies Entering Clinical Trials Continues to Expand

During the development of the nervous system, neural progenitor cells can either stay in the pool of proliferating undifferentiated cells or exit the cell cycle and differentiate. The past twenty years have seen great advances in neural stem cell research and applications. Researchers have isolated NSCs, which have demonstrated pluripotency and the ability to differentiate into many different immune system cell types.

In addition, NSCs can be regulated both in vitro and in vivo, which represent different commercial product opportunities. Neural stem cells have become of profound interest to the research community due to their potential to be used in drug discovery and delivery applications, as well as for tools of neural toxicology assessment.

NSC transplantation also represents a ground-breaking approach for treating a range of chronic neurological diseases and acute CNS injuries, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and spinal cord injury, among other conditions.

Furthermore, neural stem and progenitor cells offer the potential to safely carry out pharmacology assessment for drugs designed to impact brain function or physiology. As tests on human cells become increasingly feasible, the potential grows for companies to develop disease-specific cell assays. As novel drug delivery agents, neural stem cells also show promise in killing gliomas and other cancers.

To facilitate research resulting from these advances, a large and diverse market has emerged for neural stem cell products and services. One thriving component of the neural stem cell marketplace is the market for research tools and supplies. Among these research supply companies, dominant competitors include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Cellular Dynamics International (a FujiFilm Company), Ncardia, and STEMCELL Technologies, among others.

While the number of adult stem cell therapies entering clinical trials continues to expand, the development of neural stem cell therapies has been affected by barriers to entry that include patent restrictions, dominance of current competitors, and the complexity of neural stem cell applications. Despite these limitations, more than a dozen companies are pursuing preclinical and clinical programs using neural stem and progenitor cells as tools to address human injury and disease.



Pharmaceutical companies are also demonstrating intense interest in neural stem and progenitor cells. Because of their plasticity, ability to develop into the main phenotypes of the nervous system, and unlimited capacity for self-renewal, NSCs have been proposed for use in a variety of pharmaceutical applications, including:

Neurotoxicity testing

Cellular therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) conditions

Neural tissue engineering and repair

Drug target validation and testing

Personalized medicine

For this reason, utilization of neural stem cell products by the pharmaceutical sector represents a thriving segment of the global marketplace. Of interest to this community is the use of neural stem cells to heal tissues that have a naturally limited capacity for renewal, including the human brain and spinal cord tissue.



Furthermore, development of new drugs is extremely costly and the success rate of bringing new compounds to the market is unpredictable. Therefore, it is crucial that pharmaceutical companies minimize late-stage product failures, including unexpected neurotoxic effects, that can arise when candidate drugs enter the clinical testing stages. It is desirable to test candidate drugs using in vitro assays of high human relevance as early as possible. Because neural stem cells have the potential to differentiate into nearly all the main phenotypes of the nervous system, they represent an ideal cell type from which to design such neural screening assays.



Growth into stem cell research has exploded over the past several decades, and the market to supply neural stem cell products and therapies has grown to meet this demand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.1 Executive Summary



2. INTRODUCTION



3. STEM CELLS: A BRIEF OVERIVEW

3.1 Embryonic Stem Cells

3.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.3 Types of Specialized Cells Derived from Stem Cells

3.4 Types of Stem Cells in the Human Body

3.5 Adult Stem Cells

3.6 Characteristics of Different Types of Stem Cells



4. NEURAL STEM CELLS: AN OVERVIEW

4.1 Sources of NSCs

4.2 Basal Properties of NSCs Obtained from Different Sources

4.3 Fetal Stem Cell Transplantation for Neurodegenerative Diseases

4.4 Adult Human Neural Stem Therapeutics



5. DEGENERATIVE DISEASES WITH POSSIBLE CURE USING NSCS

5.1 Conventional Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.2 NSC-Based and Traditional Approaches for Neurodenerative Diseases

5.3 The Wide Gap Between Theory and Practice in NSC Applications

5.4 Types of NSCs Used for Cell Therapy Approaches

5.5 Possible Therapeutic Actions of Grafted NSCs in Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.6 Most Recent Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurological Disorders

5.7 Other Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.8 Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Cell Therapy



6. SPINAL CORD INJURY AND CELL THERAPY

6.1 Incidence of Spinal Cord Injury

6.2 Neurological Level and Extent of Lesion in Spinal Cord Injuries

6.3 Annual and Lifetime Cost of Treating SCI Patients in the US

6.4 Medications and Other Treatments for Spinal Cord Injury

6.5 CIRM Funding for Spinal Cord Injury

6.6 Cell Therapy for Spinal Cord Injury

6.7 SCI Models and Effectiveness of Neuronal Regeneration

6.8 Clinical Trials Using Stem Cells for Spinal Cord Injury



7. ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

7.1 Incidence of Alzheimer's Disease

7.2 Projected Number of People Aged 65 and Older with Alzheimer's Disease in the US

7.3 Cost of Care by Payment Source for US Alzheimer's Patients

7.4 Currently Available Medications for Alzheimer's Disease

7.5 CIRM Funding for Alzheimer's Research

7.6 Transplantation of Stem Cells for AD



8. PARKINSON'S DISEASE

8.1 Incidence of Parkinson's Disease

8.2 CIRM Grants Targeting Parkinson's Disease

8.3 Current Medications for PD

8.4 Potential for Cell Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

8.5 Gene Therapy for PD



9. AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

9.1 Incidence of ALS

9.2 Symptomatic Treatments in ALS Patients

9.3 CIRM Grants Targeting ALS

9.4 Companies Focusing on Stem Cell Therapy for ALS

9.5 Cell Therapy for ALS

10. MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS



10.1 Incidence of MS

10.2 Medications for MS

10.3 Neural Stem Cells' Application in Multiple Sclerosis

10.4 Stimulation of Endogenous NSCs with Growth Factors for MS Treatment

10.5 CIRM Grants Targeting MS



11. STROKE

11.1 Incidence of Stroke

11.2 Currently Available Medication for Stroke

11.3 Stem Cell-Based Therapies for Stroke

11.4 Various Stem Cell Types Used in Stroke Experimental Studies

11.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials for Stroke Using Stem Cells

11.6 CIRM Grants Targeting Stroke



12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Current Stem Cell Landscape

12.3 Major Clinical Milestones in Cell Therapy Sector

12.4 Major Anticipated Cell Therapy Clinical Data Events in 2016

12.5 Global Market for Cell Therapy Products



13. SELECTED COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.

13.2 Athersys Inc

13.3 Axiogenesis AG / Pluriomics (Merged to form Ncardia)

13.4 AxoGen, Inc

13.5 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

13.6 Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

13.7 Celther Polska

13.8 Cellartis AB

13.9 CellCure Neurosciences Ltd.

13.10 Celvive, Inc.

13.11 Merck Millipore

13.12 International Stem Cell Corporation

13.13 Kadimastem Ltd.

13.14 Living Cell Technologies Limited

13.15 MEDIPOST

13.16 Neuralstem Inc.

13.17 NeuroGeneration Inc.

13.18 Neurona Therapeutics Inc.

13.19 Ocata Therapeutics Inc. (Acquired by Astellas Pharma for $379M in Nov. 2015)

13.20 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

13.21 ReNeuron Group PLC

13.22 RhinoCyte, Inc.

13.23 Roslin Cells Ltd.

13.24 SanBio, Inc.

13.25 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics Inc.

13.26 StemCells, Inc.

13.27 Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

13.28 STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

13.29 Talisman Therapeutics Ltd.

13.30 Xcelthera INC





