Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: G-III Apparel's Revenue Grew 16%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 11.3%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, G-III Apparel's net revenue increased 16% to $1.02 billion from $883.48 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's net revenue was below analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion.

During Q3 FY18, G-III Apparel's gross profit increased 21.6% to $390.87 million from $321.45 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 170 basis points to 38.1% of revenue from 36.4% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, G-III Apparel's operating income increased 22.6% to $141.22 million from $115.15 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 80 basis points to 13.8% of revenue from 13% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, G-III Apparel's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 14.2% to $127.95 million from $112.01 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 20 basis points to 12.5% of revenue from 12.7% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, G-III Apparel's net income increased 15.7% to $81.63 million on a y-o-y basis from $70.56 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 10% to $1.65 on a y-o-y basis from $1.50 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 11.3% to $1.67 on a y-o-y basis from $1.50 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.54.

G-III Apparel Group's Segment Details

Wholesale - During Q3 FY18, the wholesale segment's net revenue increased 22% to $967 million from $794 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 34.1% of revenue from 34.4% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

Retail - During Q3 FY18, the Retail segment's net revenue increased 11% to $119 million from $107 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 610 basis points to 51.3% of revenue from 45.2% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, G-III Apparel's cash increased 51.6% to $68.23 million from $45.00 million on October 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt was $726.61 million.

Outlook

For Q4 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be $707 million and diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.17.

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be $2.80 billion and diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.33 to $1.43 and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.42 to $1.52. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $188 million to $196 million for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, G-III Apparel's stock was slightly up 0.90%, ending the trading session at $38.20.

Volume traded for the day: 912.55 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 703.95 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 25.99%; previous three-month period - up 30.69%; past twelve-month period - up 27.63%; and year-to-date - up 3.55%

After yesterday's close, G-III Apparel's market cap was at $1.91 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 45.48.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors