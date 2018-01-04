LeadingLTE for IoT chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it has formalized an agreement with NTT DOCOMO, the predominant mobile operator in Japan, to accelerate the development of LTE-M devices and applications on DOCOMO's network, using Sequans' Monarch LTE Platform, the world's most highly optimized LTE-M chip solution. The two companies have been working together on LTE for IoT for several years, beginning first with LTE Cat 1 technology, and the goal of this current collaboration is to develop and mature an end-to-end LTE-M ecosystem in Japan.

"We are pleased to extend our longtime and successful partnership with Sequans to address the LTE-M market," said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of the Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. "The use of Sequans' Monarch technology will be instrumental for us in reaching our goal of widespread adoption of LTE-M technology across Japan. Sequans is a key player in IoT in Japan and their leading Monarch solution has the key characteristics needed to spur rapid adoption, including low power consumption, low cost, and ease of integration."

"Working in close collaboration with DOCOMO over the years has yielded excellent results and we look forward to continuing our work together in anticipation of DOCOMO's LTE-M network launch," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "DOCOMO has everything in place to serve its IoT customers well and we are proud that our Monarch technology will be a key part of DOCOMO's LTE for IoT solutions."

Monarch is the industry's most highly integrated LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip, whereby baseband, RF transceiver, power management, and RAM memory are integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. Monarch is fully compliant with the 3GPP's Release 13 definitions for narrowband LTE (LTE-M and NB-IoT). In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology for ultra low power consumption and operating life of 10+ years.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks, both LTE and WiMAX, around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

