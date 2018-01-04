Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market 2017-2025 - Economic Benefits Expected to be the Major Factor for the $33 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive parts remanufacturing market was valued at US$ 33.16 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Economic benefits for both remanufacturing companies as well as the customers are considered as the biggest driver for the overall automotive parts remanufacturing market. Remanufacturing aids in reducing cost pertaining to major parameters such as material, machining, production time, energy, fuel and labor costs, among other. In addition, present-day automobiles are made flexible in a way so that they can easily incorporate remanufactured parts without affecting the performance of the vehicle. Consequently, the demand for remanufactured automotive parts is expected to grow consistently throughout the forecast period.

Apart from economic benefits, factors such as limitation of natural resources such as metals and other earthy elements is another major driving factor for the promotion of automotive parts remanufacturing. The remanufacturing of parts has created a positive impact on the environment in a variety of ways.

Remanufacturing of auto parts has helped to conserve energy by reducing the amount of work to be done on the raw material to manufacture a new component. In addition, reducing the use of raw materials, reducing landfill space and reduction in air pollution are few of the many merits offered by the process of automotive parts remanufacturing. Therefore, with growing importance of environmental conservation, the demand for remanufactured automotive parts is expected to escalate consistently in the following years.

Business expansion by expanding the sales and distribution network in new and emerging markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions has been one of the prime strategies adopted by the major automotive parts remanufacturing companies.

