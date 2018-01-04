LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST)(TSX VENTURE: ACST), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, today announced the granting of a patent by the South Korean Patent Office and the granting of a corresponding patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, further strengthening the international intellectual property position of CaPre.

The granted patents are valid until 2030 and relate to a concentrated phospholipid composition and method of using same for treating or preventing disorders associated with cardiovascular diseases. These patents add to Acasti's growing portfolio of issued patents in the United States, Taiwan, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and Panama. Patent applications with similar claims are being pursued in several other jurisdictions.

"The granting of these additional patents further increase the global commercial opportunities for CaPre," highlighted Pierre Lemieux, Ph.D, Acasti's chief operating officer. "Both patents strengthen the competitive barriers for CaPre and provide market access to the Canadian and South Korean pharmaceutical territories, both of which have strong commercial potential for CaPre."

About CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid)

Acasti's prescription drug candidate, CaPre, is a highly purified omega-3 phospholipid concentrate derived from krill oil and is being developed to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, a metabolic condition that contributes to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and pancreatitis. Its omega-3s, principally EPA and DHA, are either "free" or bound to phospholipids that help them to be better absorbed into the body. This allows for enhanced bioavailability and EPA and DHA blood levels compared to the "esterified" fish-oil omega-3 options such as LOVAZA.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular drug, CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The corporation's strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the 3 to 4 million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.

