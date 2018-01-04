The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 January 2018.



ISIN: DK0010263722 --------------------------------------- Name: Aarhus Elite B --------------------------------------- New name: AGF B --------------------------------------- Short name: ELITE B --------------------------------------- New short name: AGF B --------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 3393 ---------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659017