Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Market Making agreement

Odfjell SE has entered into a market making agreement with Norne Securities for Odfjell SE class A and class B shares with effect from 6 February 2018.

The purpose of the agreement is to increase the liquidity of the shares of the company, which is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange



