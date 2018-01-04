sprite-preloader
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 
Aktie:
04.01.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Market Making agreement

Odfjell SE has entered into a market making agreement with Norne Securities for Odfjell SE class A and class B shares with effect from 6 February 2018.
The purpose of the agreement is to increase the liquidity of the shares of the company, which is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

