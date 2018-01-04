China-based Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. has signed an agreement with Thailand's IMI Industries Co., Ltd, under which the IMI Group will distribute Jolywood's double-glass bifacial PV modules to the Thai solar market.

The agreement will see 100 MW of Jolywood's modules enter the Thai market, and 200 MW in the wider Southeast Asia region.

The move comes as Jolywood eyes its entry into Southeast Asia.

Last February, the Chinese manufacturer broke ground on a 2.1 GW, US$239.9 million bifacial cell factory, in Taizhou, just north of Shanghai in China's Jiangsu ...

