London equity markets pared earlier gains to sit just above the flat line by midday on Thursday as the pound ticked up against the dollar following decent services data, while a profit warning from Debenhams weighed on retail shares. The FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% to 7,679.11, having hit a record high of 7,698.48 earlier, above the last intraday high reached on 29 December. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1237 but up 0.2% versus the greenback at 1.3547 after data showed ...

