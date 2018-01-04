Sales at German discount retailer Aldi grew 15% on the year in December, helping to push its total sales in the UK and Ireland in 2017 to more than £10bn for the first time. The Christmas period was boosted by strong demand for the company's premium Specially Selected products, which saw sales rise more than 30% on the year during December. UK and Ireland chief executive Matthew Barnes said: "This was our busiest-ever Christmas as millions of festive shoppers switched to Aldi from more ...

