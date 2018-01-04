WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 18, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Puria, and Chief Operating Officer Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended December 31, 2017 on the teleconference.

To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8369188.

A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8369188, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer care, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of September 30, 2017, WNS had 35,121 professionals across 52 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

